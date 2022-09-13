Exclusive: Auchincloss goes up the middle

U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss has found success as something you don't see every day in deep-blue Massachusetts politics: A Democrat touting an explicitly centrist message of cooperation with Republicans.

Between the lines: Now, the Newton congressman may be trying to see if that centrism could one day take him statewide.

Driving the news: Auchincloss will tell local leaders in a speech this morning that voters aren't interested in partisan politics.

"They want to hear about opportunity, not about grievance," Auchincloss will say, according to prepared remarks shared exclusively with Axios.

What to watch: The New England Council will host Auchincloss today at 8:30am at the Hampshire House.

New England Council speeches are often a forum for Massachusetts politicos to set out their agenda or try to appeal to government and business leaders outside their district.

Auchincloss is ready to move on from being a first-term congressman, and to distinguish himself from his more liberal Democratic colleagues like Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

After winning a competitive primary to succeed former Rep. Joe Kennedy in 2020, Auchincloss faced no Democratic opponent this cycle and will only have to deal with write-in Republican challenger David Cannata in November.

With what's now considered a safe seat, Auchincloss can focus less on reelection and more on moving up the political ladder should a statewide seat open up.

Worth noting: As we reported last week, this year's Democratic primary showed voters are already embracing middle-of-the-road candidates over progressives.

The intrigue: Auchincloss has tough words for activists far to the left and hardline conservatives, calling them "carnival barkers for socialism or strong-man rule."

"The hard left," according to Auchincloss, must hear "that we are not going to open our jails or close our schools," and that patriotism is not a liability.

"The extreme right," he says, needs to reject the "big lie" that the 2020 election was fraudulent and embrace free elections.

He says the right approach isn't to scold the other side, but to reach out to work on what the two sides agree on.

What they're saying: Democratic political consultant Mary Anne Marsh told Axios that Auchincloss has been all over the political spectrum in his short career, first as a Republican in town government, then as a moderate running for Congress, then by touting his progressive bonafides once he got to Washington.