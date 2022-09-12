Patriots game day: Where to tailgate, park and more

Football is back, and we've got you covered if you intend on heading to the stadium this season.

Here's what you need to know to be game-day ready.

Key home games

1. Chicago Bears, Week 7

Patriots QB Mac Jones will take on the signal-caller drafted four spots ahead of him in primetime, Chicago Bears starter Justin Fields.

Details: Monday, Oct. 24 at 8:15pm.

2. Indianapolis Colts, Week 9

This may not be the rivalry it used to be, but it should be a competitive game. New England leads the series 52-30.

Details: Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1pm.

Photo: Justin Casterline/Getty Images

3. Buffalo Bills, Week 13

After a crazy series of games against Buffalo last season, which included an embarrassing elimination in the Wild Card round, the Patriots will get their first chance at revenge.

Details: Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8:15pm.

Tickets

Single-game tickets are available here.

How to get there

Information about Gillette Stadium parking is available here.

Check out more ways to get to the stadium, including the train.

Stadium Address: 1 Patriot Pl.

Where to eat/drink

1. Six String

Rock out before the game at Six String, where you can get chowder, wings or gumbo and experience live music before or after the game.

Hours: Sunday 11am–9pm

Address: 275 Patriot Place

2. Wormtown Brewery

With a motto that goes "A piece of Mass in every glass," Wormtown is a great spot to get your locally made beer fix on game day.

Hours: Sunday noon-7pm, Monday-Wednesday 4-9pm, Thursday noon-9pm, Friday-Saturday noon-10pm

Address: 250 Patriot Place

Photo courtesy of Wormtown Brewery and George's Coney Island Hot Dogs

3. CBS Sporting Club

CBS Sporting Club features a massive 25-foot LED screen, HDTVs throughout the bar with game sound and an outdoor bar where you can see the field from your seat.