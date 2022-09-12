Patriots game day: Where to tailgate, park and more
Football is back, and we've got you covered if you intend on heading to the stadium this season.
- Here's what you need to know to be game-day ready.
Key home games
1. Chicago Bears, Week 7
Patriots QB Mac Jones will take on the signal-caller drafted four spots ahead of him in primetime, Chicago Bears starter Justin Fields.
- Details: Monday, Oct. 24 at 8:15pm.
2. Indianapolis Colts, Week 9
This may not be the rivalry it used to be, but it should be a competitive game. New England leads the series 52-30.
- Details: Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1pm.
3. Buffalo Bills, Week 13
After a crazy series of games against Buffalo last season, which included an embarrassing elimination in the Wild Card round, the Patriots will get their first chance at revenge.
- Details: Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8:15pm.
Tickets
Single-game tickets are available here.
How to get there
Information about Gillette Stadium parking is available here.
- Check out more ways to get to the stadium, including the train.
- Stadium Address: 1 Patriot Pl.
Where to eat/drink
1. Six String
Rock out before the game at Six String, where you can get chowder, wings or gumbo and experience live music before or after the game.
- Hours: Sunday 11am–9pm
- Address: 275 Patriot Place
With a motto that goes "A piece of Mass in every glass," Wormtown is a great spot to get your locally made beer fix on game day.
- Hours: Sunday noon-7pm, Monday-Wednesday 4-9pm, Thursday noon-9pm, Friday-Saturday noon-10pm
- Address: 250 Patriot Place
CBS Sporting Club features a massive 25-foot LED screen, HDTVs throughout the bar with game sound and an outdoor bar where you can see the field from your seat.
- Hours: Sunday noon-8pm, Monday-Friday noon-9pm, Saturday noon-9:30pm
- Address: 200 Patriot Place
