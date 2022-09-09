Where to eat, play and stay in Provincetown, 2.5 hours from Boston
Sitting at the northern tip of Cape Cod, Provincetown is a seaside retreat for tourists and locals alike.
- It's known for being very LGBTQ-friendly and is the quintessential getaway for anyone who craves New England coastal charm with a funky twist.
Here's what to do and where to eat/drink and stay.
Where to stay
1. West End Beachfront Cottage (AirBnb)
Enjoy views of the harbor and lighthouse at this renovated one-bedroom seaside cottage.
- Features: Public beach access, free parking on premises, Wi-Fi
- Rate: $725 per night
- Location: South Provincetown
Crown & Anchor is an entertainment and nightlife complex with clubs, bars and restaurants all nearby. The Inn allows visitors to stay right in the middle of the action.
- Features: Fireplace, flat screen TV, private balcony, heated pool.
- Rate: $279+ per night
- Address: 247 Commercial St.
This longtime bed and breakfast lets visitors enjoy and acquire works of fine art.
- Features: In-room breakfast and coffee, smart TVs, free Wi-Fi, wine coolers
- Rate: $299+ per night
- Address: 7 Johnson St.
Where to eat
1. Napi's
Enjoy seafood in an art-filled setting known for its stained glass windows.
- Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 5-9pm, Sunday 5-8pm
- Address: 7 Freeman St.
2. The Canteen
A Provincetown staple, The Canteen is a casual eatery that serves the classics: lobster rolls, clam chowder and fish and chips (plus treats like whoopie pies!) in a 200-year-old building reminiscent of an old seafood shack.
- Hours: Sunday-Thursday 11am-9pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-10pm
- Address: 225 Commercial St.
This cozy Mediterranean restaurant that serves a variety of dishes including octopus, pizza, oysters, duck confit and short rib.
- Hours: Sunday-Tuesday, Thursday-Saturday 5-10pm
- Address: 404 Commercial St.
What to do
Visitors will get an off-road tour experience through the National Historic District of the Cape Cod National Seashore Park.
- Hours: Tours run April 15-Nov. 15. Check here for information on daily and sunset tours.
- Address: 4 Standish St.
The Provincetown Theater has been entertaining audiences in the Cape Cod area since 1963.
- Hours: Check here for performance dates and times.
- Address: 238 Bradford St.
Enjoy a great view of Provincetown from atop the Pilgrim Monument, the tallest all-granite building in the United States.
- Hours: Monday, Wednesday-Sunday 10am-5pm.
- Address: 1 High Pole Hill Road
Grab a some wheels from P-Town Bikes and take a ride along the Cape Cod National Seashore.
- Hours: Sunday-Thursday 10am-4pm, Friday-Saturday 10am-5pm.
- Address: 42 Bradford St. #1338
