Where to eat, play and stay in Provincetown, 2.5 hours from Boston

Maxwell Millington
The Pilgrim Monument in Provincetown, Mass.
The Pilgrim Monument. Photo: Patrick Raycraft/Hartford Courant/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Sitting at the northern tip of Cape Cod, Provincetown is a seaside retreat for tourists and locals alike.

  • It's known for being very LGBTQ-friendly and is the quintessential getaway for anyone who craves New England coastal charm with a funky twist.

Here's what to do and where to eat/drink and stay.

Where to stay

1. West End Beachfront Cottage (AirBnb)

Enjoy views of the harbor and lighthouse at this renovated one-bedroom seaside cottage.

  • Features: Public beach access, free parking on premises, Wi-Fi
  • Rate: $725 per night
  • Location: South Provincetown
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Photo courtesy of Airbnb

2. The Crown & Anchor Inn

Crown & Anchor is an entertainment and nightlife complex with clubs, bars and restaurants all nearby. The Inn allows visitors to stay right in the middle of the action.

  • Features: Fireplace, flat screen TV, private balcony, heated pool.
  • Rate: $279+ per night
  • Address: 247 Commercial St.

3. White Porch Art Inn

This longtime bed and breakfast lets visitors enjoy and acquire works of fine art.

  • Features: In-room breakfast and coffee, smart TVs, free Wi-Fi, wine coolers
  • Rate: $299+ per night
  • Address: 7 Johnson St.
Where to eat

1. Napi's

Enjoy seafood in an art-filled setting known for its stained glass windows.

  • Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 5-9pm, Sunday 5-8pm
  • Address: 7 Freeman St.

2. The Canteen

A Provincetown staple, The Canteen is a casual eatery that serves the classics: lobster rolls, clam chowder and fish and chips (plus treats like whoopie pies!) in a 200-year-old building reminiscent of an old seafood shack.

Photo: Rob Anderson/The Canteen

3. Strangers & Saints

This cozy Mediterranean restaurant that serves a variety of dishes including octopus, pizza, oysters, duck confit and short rib.

Photo: Fred Latasa-Nicks/Strangers & Saints
What to do

1. Art's Dune Tours

Visitors will get an off-road tour experience through the National Historic District of the Cape Cod National Seashore Park.

  • Hours: Tours run April 15-Nov. 15. Check here for information on daily and sunset tours.
  • Address: 4 Standish St.

2. The Provincetown Theater

The Provincetown Theater has been entertaining audiences in the Cape Cod area since 1963.

3. Pilgrim Monument

Enjoy a great view of Provincetown from atop the Pilgrim Monument, the tallest all-granite building in the United States.

A general view of Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum on June 22, 2013 in Provincetown, MA.
Photo: Paul Marotta/Getty Images

4. Biking along the beach

Grab a some wheels from P-Town Bikes and take a ride along the Cape Cod National Seashore.

