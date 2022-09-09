17 mins ago - Things to Do
Hear, here! Boston-area concerts this weekend
Friday!
- Brooklyn punks THICK are very good in that modern riot grrrl kind of way and they'll be at Brighton Music Hall — 6pm.
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss bring their honestly kind of magical folky vibes to the Pavilion — 8pm.
- Latin pop superstar Karol G brings her $trip Love Tour to the TD Garden — 8pm.
- Boy George and Culture Club spin you right round at the Chevalier in Medford, but don't expect them to play that because it's not their song — 8pm.
Saturday
- 21 bands descend on Pinebank Field for the annual JP Musicfest — noon.
- Singer, rapper, actor, goddamn modern renaissance man Kid Cudi is at the TD Garden — 7pm.
- The Wu-Tang Clan and Nas do it for the children at the XFinity Center in Mansfield — 8pm.
Sunday
- Lupe Fiasco comes to Big Night Live on his tour celebrating the 15th anniversary of "The Cool." Yup, you're old — 7pm.
- Australian hard rockers Airbourne, the ones that are half the age of AC/DC and sound exactly like AC/DC, rock the Paradise — 7pm.
- Sons Lunaris are at the Midway Cafe — 9:30pm.
