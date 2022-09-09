17 mins ago - Things to Do

Hear, here! Boston-area concerts this weekend

Mike Deehan
Popstar Karol G in a bright costume
Karol G looking like a '90s X-Men hero. And we're into it. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Friday!
  • Brooklyn punks THICK are very good in that modern riot grrrl kind of way and they'll be at Brighton Music Hall — 6pm.
  • Robert Plant & Alison Krauss bring their honestly kind of magical folky vibes to the Pavilion — 8pm.
  • Latin pop superstar Karol G brings her $trip Love Tour to the TD Garden — 8pm.
  • Boy George and Culture Club spin you right round at the Chevalier in Medford, but don't expect them to play that because it's not their song — 8pm.
Saturday
  • 21 bands descend on Pinebank Field for the annual JP Musicfest — noon.
  • Singer, rapper, actor, goddamn modern renaissance man Kid Cudi is at the TD Garden — 7pm.
  • The Wu-Tang Clan and Nas do it for the children at the XFinity Center in Mansfield — 8pm.
Sunday
  • Lupe Fiasco comes to Big Night Live on his tour celebrating the 15th anniversary of "The Cool." Yup, you're old — 7pm.
  • Australian hard rockers Airbourne, the ones that are half the age of AC/DC and sound exactly like AC/DC, rock the Paradise — 7pm.
  • Sons Lunaris are at the Midway Cafe — 9:30pm.
