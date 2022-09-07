Massachussetts primaries see Democratic women make history

Massachusetts was the only state holding primaries Tuesday ahead of the general election in November.

The big picture: Women captured nominations up and down the Democratic party ticket in yesterday's primary vote, making the party's slate of nominees the most female in state history.

Former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell beat labor lawyer Shannon Liss-Riordan by double-digits to capture the Democratic nomination for Attorney General.

Campbell would be the first Black woman to serve as a statewide elected official in Massachusetts.

She'll face Republican nominee Jay McMahon of Bourne, who's making a pitch to voters based on his concern about illegal immigration and the opioid epidemic. McMahon was unopposed.

Brighton's Bill Galvin, the incumbent, defeated Boston NAACP leader Tanisha Sullivan in a landslide for Secretary of the Commonwealth, showing that Democratic voters' appetite for activist candidates over veterans only went so far.

If successful against right-wing Republican candidate Rayla Campbell, Galvin will start his eighth four-year term in 2023.

Diana DiZoglio defeated transportation activist Chris Dempsey for the Democratic nomination for state auditor.

DiZoglio will face this year's only moderate Republican in the general election, security expert Anthony Amore.

Kim Driscoll will be paired with Healey as the Democrats' candidate for lieutenant governor.

The Salem mayor defeated western Mass. Sen. Eric Lesser and Acton Rep. Tami Gouveia in the three-way primary race.

Leah Allen, Diehl's hand-picked running mate, will face Driscoll in November.

Acting Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden will almost certainly start a full term in January after defeating Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo in the nastiest political food fight of the cycle.