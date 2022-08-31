Police investigate bomb threat at Boston Children's Hospital

Police set a perimeter around Boston Children’s Hospital Tuesday night after getting a report of a bomb threat there.

What’s happening: Boston Police received a call alerting the reported threat at 8:05pm, said spokesperson David Estrada.

Officers closed Longwood Avenue to traffic while they investigated it, reopening the street just before 10pm. They did not find anything dangerous, Estrada said.

Why it matters: Police didn’t share details about the nature of the threat. But it comes at a time when the facility and other children’s hospitals are under siege from far-right activists for providing health care for transgender and non-binary youth.