Police investigate bomb threat at Boston Children's Hospital
Police set a perimeter around Boston Children’s Hospital Tuesday night after getting a report of a bomb threat there.
What’s happening: Boston Police received a call alerting the reported threat at 8:05pm, said spokesperson David Estrada.
- Officers closed Longwood Avenue to traffic while they investigated it, reopening the street just before 10pm. They did not find anything dangerous, Estrada said.
Why it matters: Police didn’t share details about the nature of the threat. But it comes at a time when the facility and other children’s hospitals are under siege from far-right activists for providing health care for transgender and non-binary youth.
- Boston Children’s Hospital boosted security after employees received threatening calls and emails after activists and social media influencers falsely claimed doctors are operating on young children.
- The hospital offers genital surgeries for patients aged 18 and up, but has consulted people under 18 if they meet certain requirements.
