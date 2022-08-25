At least half a dozen companies have formally expressed interest in a Massachusetts sports betting license since regulators started soliciting information last week.

Driving the news: Six companies have submitted notices of intent to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission as of Tuesday, spokesperson Thomas Mills told Axios.

That number is expected to increase as the Aug. 31 deadline for the notices approaches.

Yes, but: The new market won't take off until the commission finalizes regulations and issues licenses to prospective operators, which must be vetted.

Who's interested:

DraftKings: The Boston-based sports book pushed state legislators for years to legalize sports betting in Massachusetts.

DraftKings takes bets in 15 states, per the company website.

GAN Nevada: GAN is a Las-Vegas-based online gaming software company. It's worked with Station Casinos, a hotel-casino company, to help develop a "one-stop shop" for retail and online sports betting throughout Nevada.

WynnBet: The sports betting arm of Wynn Resorts, the parent company of Encore Boston Harbor.

Fanatics: The Florida-based sports merchandising company started expanding into online sports betting last year, hiring FanDuel CEO Matt King to lead the company's gaming venture.

PointsBet: The New-Jersey-based online sports book operates in 11 states.

Massasoit Greyhound Association, aka Raynham Park: Raynham Park's representatives told regulators weeks ago that they wanted to throw their name into the mix.