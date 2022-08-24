What college debt forgiveness means to Mass.

The Biden administration's plan to cancel student loan debt for millions of borrowers could be a boon for Massachusetts, which has more college graduates per capita than any other state.

Why it matters: Boston is a big college town that struggles to keep graduates from fleeing to other, lower cost states once they're saddled with debt.

Loan forgiveness could be a boost to struggling middle class graduates and increase the state's ability to retain workers with bachelor degrees.

What's happening: The administration announced Wednesday it will forgive up to $10,000 for those earning under $125,000 a year and an additional $10,000 for Pell Grant recipients, Axios' Sophia Cai and Erin Doherty report.

And for future borrowers, Biden will cap payments at 5% of a borrower's monthly income and forgive balances of $12,000 or less after 10 years.

By the numbers: Massachusetts has the 29th-highest student debt average in the nation at $34,146, according to the Education Data Initiative.

What they're saying: Beth Kontos, president of the Massachusetts branch of the American Federation of Teachers, wrote in a widely distributed statement that loan forgiveness will be especially helpful for educators who are required to hold advanced degrees.

"President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan will be life-changing for tens of thousands of Massachusetts teachers, counselors, librarians, and other workers who have dedicated their lives to public service … " she wrote.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who made debt forgiveness a cornerstone of her presidential candidacy in 2020, wrote in a statement that Biden "has taken a powerful step to help rebuild the middle class."

The other side: Gov. Charlie Baker told reporters Wednesday Biden's plan is "unfair," according to the State House News Service.