DavidsTea quietly opened a pop-up shop earlier this month above the Lululemon in the Back Bay.

The limited-time pop-up marks the tea brand's first return to the U.S. market since the pandemic prompted the Montréal-based company to close its brick-and-mortar stores, spokesperson Flory Silverman told Axios.

That included about a dozen locations across eastern Massachusetts.

The intrigue: The shop doesn't show up on Google Maps, but it's located on the second floor of 208 Newbury Street.

It can only be accessed via the stairs or elevator from the Lululemon store on the first floor.

It's open 12-6pm every day, and will run until at least late October, Silverman said.

Pro tip: Get the blueberry matcha iced teapop lemonade.