DavidsTea returns to Boston with pop-up shop

Steph Solis
Two people sit at a long table inside a DavidsTea pop-up location, located on the second floor above the Lululemon on Newbury Street.
It’s always tea time. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

DavidsTea quietly opened a pop-up shop earlier this month above the Lululemon in the Back Bay.

  • The limited-time pop-up marks the tea brand's first return to the U.S. market since the pandemic prompted the Montréal-based company to close its brick-and-mortar stores, spokesperson Flory Silverman told Axios.
  • That included about a dozen locations across eastern Massachusetts.

The intrigue: The shop doesn't show up on Google Maps, but it's located on the second floor of 208 Newbury Street.

  • It can only be accessed via the stairs or elevator from the Lululemon store on the first floor.
  • It's open 12-6pm every day, and will run until at least late October, Silverman said.

Pro tip: Get the blueberry matcha iced teapop lemonade.

  • It's a carbonated iced tea that's not too sweet or too bitter.
