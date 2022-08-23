1 hour ago - Business
DavidsTea returns to Boston with pop-up shop
DavidsTea quietly opened a pop-up shop earlier this month above the Lululemon in the Back Bay.
- The limited-time pop-up marks the tea brand's first return to the U.S. market since the pandemic prompted the Montréal-based company to close its brick-and-mortar stores, spokesperson Flory Silverman told Axios.
- That included about a dozen locations across eastern Massachusetts.
The intrigue: The shop doesn't show up on Google Maps, but it's located on the second floor of 208 Newbury Street.
- It can only be accessed via the stairs or elevator from the Lululemon store on the first floor.
- It's open 12-6pm every day, and will run until at least late October, Silverman said.
Pro tip: Get the blueberry matcha iced teapop lemonade.
- It's a carbonated iced tea that's not too sweet or too bitter.
