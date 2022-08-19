15 mins ago - Things to Do
Hear, here! Boston-area concerts this weekend
Friday
- Tell grandpa to take a disco nap so he's ready for Styx and REO Speedwagon with Loverboy at Mansfield's Xfinity Center — 6:45pm.
- Jamaican dancehall deejay (and the best thing you'll hear today) Beenie Man is at the House of Blues — 7pm.
- Lady Gaga is at Fenway Park after rescheduling her concert originally set for earlier this month — 7:30pm.
Saturday
- 18 years after they tricked Deehan into going to their "last" concert on the Esplanade, local indie heroes Dispatch appear at the Xfinity Center with O.A.R. — 7pm.
- Funky, jazzy and fun Crosswalk Anarchy collective is at Beat Brew Hall — 9pm.
Sunday
- Singer Calum Scott and his monstrous pipes fill up the Paradise — 7pm.
- Folksy hitmakers The Decemberists — you know, the ones with the accordion — are at Roadrunner — 8pm.
More Boston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.