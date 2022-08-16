21 mins ago - Real Estate

Boston is one of the top cities for live-work-play apartments

Sami Sparber
Illustration of an office cubicle with a roof like a house.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Boston is one of the top cities for mixed-use housing, second only to New York City when it comes to new construction that includes residential, office and retail space.

What's happening: A total of 6,400 mixed-use apartments have been completed in Boston since 2012, per a report from RentCafe, a nationwide apartment search website.

  • That's 42% of new units.

Why it matters: Rental communities that include residential, office and retail space gained a foothold in the last decade, especially as the pandemic heightened renters' preference for having daily activities close at hand, the report found.

Data: RentCafe; Chart: Axios Visuals
Data: RentCafe; Chart: Axios Visuals

Zoom in: One of the best-known examples is Millennium Tower, the luxury mixed-use development that opened in 2016 with more than 400 luxury condominiums.

Plus: The seven-building Ink Block development in Boston's South End, which was completed last month, ushered in a Whole Foods, a 205-room hotel and 650 apartments (including a 590-square-foot studio for $3,510 a month, per the website).

Zoom out: The number of apartments in "live-work-play" buildings nationwide has quadrupled from 10 years ago, from 10,000 completed in 2012 to 43,700 in 2021, according to Yardi Matrix data.

The bottom line: Blending different types of real estate is one way cities are evolving in the era of remote and hybrid work.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Boston stories

No stories could be found

Bostonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more