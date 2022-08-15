1 hour ago - COVID

FEMA foots millions in COVID-related funeral bills for Mass. families

Steph Solis
Illustration of a hand at a vigil holding a candle wrapped in a $100 bill.
Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

Massachusetts families received more than $53.5 million to cover COVID-related funeral expenses during the pandemic, according to the Federal Emergency Management Administration.

  • The agency has paid for 7,865 funerals in the state as of Aug. 1, spokesperson Dennis W. Pinkham said in an email to Axios.

Why it matters: People are still dying every week from COVID-19.

  • Nearly 20,000 people have died in Massachusetts from COVID-related illnesses since the pandemic began, per the state Department of Public Health.

Details: FEMA pays up to $9,000 to reimburse expenses associated with a death attributed to COVID-19.

  • That includes burial, cremation, casket, headstone and other expenses.
  • The average FEMA reimbursement in Massachusetts is about $6,800.
