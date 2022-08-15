FEMA foots millions in COVID-related funeral bills for Mass. families

Massachusetts families received more than $53.5 million to cover COVID-related funeral expenses during the pandemic, according to the Federal Emergency Management Administration.

The agency has paid for 7,865 funerals in the state as of Aug. 1, spokesperson Dennis W. Pinkham said in an email to Axios.

Why it matters: People are still dying every week from COVID-19.

Nearly 20,000 people have died in Massachusetts from COVID-related illnesses since the pandemic began, per the state Department of Public Health.

Details: FEMA pays up to $9,000 to reimburse expenses associated with a death attributed to COVID-19.