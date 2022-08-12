Fan Expo Boston nerds out at the Seaport

A Starfleet captain, a time lord, a Jedi master, four-ninths of the Fellowship of the Ring and their thousands of fans are taking over the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center Friday for Fan Expo Boston, New England's largest pop culture festival and celebration.

The three-day event will bring actors, voice-over artists, comic book creators, filmmakers, cosplayers and more to the Seaport venue.

Some highlights:

Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd, everyone's favorite hobbits, are in town Saturday and Sunday.

David Tennant of "Doctor Who," "Broadchurch" and "Jessica Jones" fame will appear Saturday and Sunday.

Fresh off the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" show on Disney+, Ewan McGregor will meet with fans Sunday.

"Breaking Bad" and "The Mandalorian" actor Giancarlo Esposito will also sign autographs and meet fans on Sunday.

There are a ton of other geeky celebrities scheduled, like the crew from "Clerks," Jonathan Frakes from "Star Trek: The Next Generation," the blonde guys from "Cobra Kai" and Prince Humperdinck himself, actor Chris Sarandon.

What we're watching: There's also a panel discussion Friday dedicated to the local film industry for the expo's "film lovers Friday."

"So You Want to be in Pictures? How to Make it in the Mass. Film Industry" will feature local producers, casting company managers, actors and artistic directors.

NBC10 anchor Monica Madeja moderates.

There's even a late-night screening of cult classic "The Room" with star Greg Sestero at 9pm.

Deehan's thought bubble: This is everything circa-2002 me wanted from life. Some people are obsessed with seeing Springsteen or Dylan before they stop touring. Me, I need to meet C-3PO.