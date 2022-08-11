Baker signs cannabis equity bill

Massachusetts regulators have approved more than 1,000 adult-use cannabis licenses. Data: Cannabis Control Commission; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Kobie Evans and his business partner spend tens of thousands of dollars every quarter on marketing, staff salaries and inventory for Pure Oasis, a cannabis dispensary in Dorchester.

Unlike neighboring businesses, though, he can't write them off as tax-exempt expenses.

What's happening: That will soon change for Evans and cannabis retailers across Massachusetts with the equity proposal Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law Thursday.

The new law alters the state tax code — which mirrored a federal tax code that was created in the 1980s to penalize cocaine traffickers — so cannabis retailers can write off business expenses like companies in other industries.

The new law also creates a trust fund to help entrepreneurs from disadvantaged communities break into the industry.

And it limits what fees and perks communities can squeeze out of prospective cannabis businesses in their contracts, known as host community agreements.

Why it matters: The law aims to level the playing field between large cannabis corporations and mom-and-pop shops.

At a glance, Massachusetts appears to have one of the most progressive cannabis industries, with licenses set aside for certain minority- and veteran-owned businesses.

Yes, but: The process for getting a license and opening a business can take years and cost millions, typically making it easier for large, wealthier and often white-owned corporations to set up shop.

What they're saying: "It's a game-changer," says Evans, a Black Boston native who faced hurdles trying to open a dispensary in Medford before opening the Dorchester store.

Cannabis retailers tell Axios they hope they'll no longer lose as much money to taxable business expenses and fees set by municipalities.

"We're punished on every corner, it feels like, and so chipping away at these things … moves us further toward normalcy," says Sieh Samura, a Black veteran from Boston and co-owner of Cambridge's first dispensary, Yamba Market.

Details: The law reduces how much control individual towns have over host community agreements, giving the state Cannabis Control Commission greater authority to oversee these deals.

The CCC will not only be able to review new contracts, but existing ones going back to Dec. 15, 2016.

Communities can impose a limited-time "impact fee," for the perceived costs of having a dispensary in town, but that fee is limited to 3% of the business' total sales.

The other side: Massachusetts Municipal Association CEO Geoffrey C. Beckwith argued in a letter to legislative leaders this spring that the cannabis proposal would "usurp the established authority of local government, likely invoke legal challenges and create a more burdensome process for all parties involved with the cannabis industry in Massachusetts."

The bottom line: Samura of Yamba Market says he's cautiously hopeful that cannabis companies will have access to some of the same opportunities that other businesses do.