Top MBTA lawmaker proposes federal takeover

The top legislative authority overseeing the troubled MBTA is proposing a federal takeover of the transit agency as it struggles to maintain service during emergency repair projects.

Driving the news: House Transportation Committee co-chair William Straus (D-Mattapoisett) told Axios last week that federal transit officials need to consider what would amount to a receivership for the MBTA while it implements safety plans prescribed by the Federal Transit Administration.

How it works: FTA administrator Nuria Fernandez could implement enhanced safety oversight, which would allow the agency to take control of the federally mandated projects while state staff workers concentrate on daily service.

The FTA would have final say on how repairs are carried out, as well as the ability to remove underperforming managers, according to Straus.

What they're saying: "I believe the T is now clearly going to be in some sort of transition stage. But that transition, for … safety of the public and their employees, needs to be guided at the federal level," Straus said.

Threat level: The T announced monthlong shutdowns of both the Orange Line and the new Green Line extension last week to make critical repairs.

The drastic safety measures affect hundreds of thousands of daily riders.

State of play: A spokesperson for the MBTA told Axios that the agency is collaborating with the FTA on the current mandated inspections, and that the T "will address any and all safety issues the FTA identifies."

CBS Boston reported last week that a rail safety expert suspects the feds could step in soon.

Context: The FTA took over the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's safety operations in 2015.

Metro maintained daily control of their projects, but federal overseers had the authority to remove local managers.

Yes, but: Even with federal intervention, the Metro still faces many of the challenges the MBTA does.