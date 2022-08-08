Top MBTA lawmaker proposes federal takeover
The top legislative authority overseeing the troubled MBTA is proposing a federal takeover of the transit agency as it struggles to maintain service during emergency repair projects.
Driving the news: House Transportation Committee co-chair William Straus (D-Mattapoisett) told Axios last week that federal transit officials need to consider what would amount to a receivership for the MBTA while it implements safety plans prescribed by the Federal Transit Administration.
How it works: FTA administrator Nuria Fernandez could implement enhanced safety oversight, which would allow the agency to take control of the federally mandated projects while state staff workers concentrate on daily service.
- The FTA would have final say on how repairs are carried out, as well as the ability to remove underperforming managers, according to Straus.
What they're saying: "I believe the T is now clearly going to be in some sort of transition stage. But that transition, for … safety of the public and their employees, needs to be guided at the federal level," Straus said.
Threat level: The T announced monthlong shutdowns of both the Orange Line and the new Green Line extension last week to make critical repairs.
- The drastic safety measures affect hundreds of thousands of daily riders.
State of play: A spokesperson for the MBTA told Axios that the agency is collaborating with the FTA on the current mandated inspections, and that the T "will address any and all safety issues the FTA identifies."
- CBS Boston reported last week that a rail safety expert suspects the feds could step in soon.
Context: The FTA took over the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's safety operations in 2015.
- Metro maintained daily control of their projects, but federal overseers had the authority to remove local managers.
Yes, but: Even with federal intervention, the Metro still faces many of the challenges the MBTA does.
