One great cocktail: A Dirty Shirley for the Seaport set
City Tap's "Talk Dirty to Me" is the Seaport spot's take on the popular Dirty Shirley — a Shirley Temple cocktail with booze.
The intrigue: Instead of the traditional mocktail recipe of ginger ale and grenadine, City Tap's boozed-up Shirley uses dark cherry vodka from local distiller Black Infusions, along with sour mix grenadine and soda water.
Deehan's thought bubble: When I had one a few weeks ago, I found it refreshing as hell, and I wish I had discovered it before the heatwave broke.
- People should be making pitchers of this stuff and falling off roofs in celebration of cooler August temperatures.
