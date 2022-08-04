1 hour ago - Food and Drink

One great cocktail: A Dirty Shirley for the Seaport set

Mike Deehan
A brown cocktail on a bar.
She may not look like much, but she's got it where it counts. Photo: Mike Deehan/Axios

City Tap's "Talk Dirty to Me" is the Seaport spot's take on the popular Dirty Shirley — a Shirley Temple cocktail with booze.

The intrigue: Instead of the traditional mocktail recipe of ginger ale and grenadine, City Tap's boozed-up Shirley uses dark cherry vodka from local distiller Black Infusions, along with sour mix grenadine and soda water.

Deehan's thought bubble: When I had one a few weeks ago, I found it refreshing as hell, and I wish I had discovered it before the heatwave broke.

  • People should be making pitchers of this stuff and falling off roofs in celebration of cooler August temperatures.
