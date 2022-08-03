Data: SparkCharge; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Massachusetts could soon get more electric vehicle drivers — and more charging stations to fill in the gaps — if Gov. Charlie Baker approves a climate bill lawmakers passed over the weekend.

What's happening: The bill includes up to $5,000 in rebates for EV purchases (and another $1,500 rebate for low-income drivers), and would require MassDOT to install charging stations in transportation hubs across the state.

It would also create a council to spearhead plans to add more charging stations.

The bill comes as the Biden administration prepares to send Massachusetts $63 million over five years to build out its EV charging network.

Why it matters: Massachusetts has an ambitious goal to add 300,000 zero-emission vehicles by 2025 to help reduce carbon emissions.

The state had one-tenth of that number of EVs registered as of June, according to the federal Alternative Fuels Data Center.

Rebates could provide more incentives for residents to buy EVs, and adding public charging stations could help the state meet demand as more drivers go electric.

What they're saying: "If Gov. Baker signs this bill into law, the cars we drive will be cleaner and the air we breathe will be healthier," said Ben Hellerstein, state director of Environment Massachusetts, in a statement to Axios.

By the numbers: Massachusetts is home to at least 1,600 EV charging stations, according to one estimate.

Of those, nearly half (771) are in Middlesex and Suffolk counties, while parts of Central and Western Massachusetts have far fewer stations.

Details: Under the bill, MassDOT would have to at least set plans by next July to add charging stations at MassPike service plazas and transit station parking lots.

The state would have to approve rebates for off-peak EV charging (National Grid says its off-peak hours are 9pm to 1pm the next day).

By 2035, all new cars for sale would need to be zero-emission vehicles.

What's next: Baker has until next week to act on the bill.