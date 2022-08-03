Massachusetts poised to turbocharge EV network
Massachusetts could soon get more electric vehicle drivers — and more charging stations to fill in the gaps — if Gov. Charlie Baker approves a climate bill lawmakers passed over the weekend.
What's happening: The bill includes up to $5,000 in rebates for EV purchases (and another $1,500 rebate for low-income drivers), and would require MassDOT to install charging stations in transportation hubs across the state.
- It would also create a council to spearhead plans to add more charging stations.
- The bill comes as the Biden administration prepares to send Massachusetts $63 million over five years to build out its EV charging network.
Why it matters: Massachusetts has an ambitious goal to add 300,000 zero-emission vehicles by 2025 to help reduce carbon emissions.
- The state had one-tenth of that number of EVs registered as of June, according to the federal Alternative Fuels Data Center.
- Rebates could provide more incentives for residents to buy EVs, and adding public charging stations could help the state meet demand as more drivers go electric.
What they're saying: "If Gov. Baker signs this bill into law, the cars we drive will be cleaner and the air we breathe will be healthier," said Ben Hellerstein, state director of Environment Massachusetts, in a statement to Axios.
By the numbers: Massachusetts is home to at least 1,600 EV charging stations, according to one estimate.
- Of those, nearly half (771) are in Middlesex and Suffolk counties, while parts of Central and Western Massachusetts have far fewer stations.
Details: Under the bill, MassDOT would have to at least set plans by next July to add charging stations at MassPike service plazas and transit station parking lots.
- The state would have to approve rebates for off-peak EV charging (National Grid says its off-peak hours are 9pm to 1pm the next day).
- By 2035, all new cars for sale would need to be zero-emission vehicles.
What's next: Baker has until next week to act on the bill.
- But getting lawmakers to vote on any changes Baker makes, or override a veto, will prove tough now that the formal legislative session has ended.
