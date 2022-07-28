Massachusetts would be one of a minority of states to still ban sports betting if Democrats in control of Beacon Hill can't come to a compromise soon.

Why it matters: Betting on sports could be a $500 million industry in the Bay State, which is home to sector leader DraftKings and plenty of sports fans waiting to wager on their favorite teams.

Massachusetts' coffers are missing out on as much as $60 million in tax revenue which the industry could bring in, according to House officials.

35 states (including every other state in the northeast except Vermont) have legalized sports wagers.

State of play: The House widely supports legalizing, but the Senate has been less enthusiastic.

Their key disagreement is over whether people should be able to bet on college sports or just the professional leagues.

House Speaker Ron Mariano (D-Quincy) said last week that negotiators were "far apart," and it doesn't look like that gap has closed any as time runs out.

What they're saying: "All eyes in the sports-betting business are in Massachusetts this week," American Gaming Association senior vice president Casey Clark told GBH News' Craig LeMoult this week.

The Senate says they're taking the side of educators who don't want to see collegiate sports become even more predatory on student athletes.

House officials say the state would be leaving around $25 million on the table by excluding college games.

What's next: If the House and Senate recess before reaching a compromise, it could be the end of the road for wagering in Mass., or at least a major delay.