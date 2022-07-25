Sunday was the start of everyone's favorite celebration made up by a TV network for ratings: Discovery's Shark Week.

Yes, but: Here in Massachusetts it's been Shark Summer. And this last weekend was no exception, with dozens of confirmed great white sightings off Cape Cod.

The first sighting Friday was off Chatham's North Beach Island, according to NBC 10.

After that it was sharkapoolooza all weekend, as sightings poured in along the eastern coast of the cape, from Monomoy Island to a baby great white spotted by whale watchers off Race Point Beach in Provincetown.

What's next: Discovery has an upcoming special on the sharks of Cape Cod, set to air Saturday to cap off Shark Week.