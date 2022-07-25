1 hour ago - News
Forget Shark Week. In Massachusetts, it's Shark Summer
Sunday was the start of everyone's favorite celebration made up by a TV network for ratings: Discovery's Shark Week.
Yes, but: Here in Massachusetts it's been Shark Summer. And this last weekend was no exception, with dozens of confirmed great white sightings off Cape Cod.
- The first sighting Friday was off Chatham's North Beach Island, according to NBC 10.
- After that it was sharkapoolooza all weekend, as sightings poured in along the eastern coast of the cape, from Monomoy Island to a baby great white spotted by whale watchers off Race Point Beach in Provincetown.
What's next: Discovery has an upcoming special on the sharks of Cape Cod, set to air Saturday to cap off Shark Week.
- Marine biologist Dr. Craig O'Connell dives into the "great white-infested waters" to test shark deterrents on "Monsters of the Cape," premiering 8pm Saturday.
