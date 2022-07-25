Slice of Home: Coffee Turco's take on kashkaval toast

Few things hit the spot like a grilled cheese. And Coffee Turco in Allston takes it to the next level with its mix toast.

The intrigue: Coffee Turco serves a beautiful take on Turkish kashkaval toast — a panini containing sujuk (beef sausage), tomatoes and kashkaval (a creamy cheese made of cow and sheep milk).

Coffee Turco's version of the sandwich uses Italian bread, since that's easier to find here than the kinds that owner Şinasi Birgun sees used in Turkey.

What they're saying: "It's just a better version of a grilled cheese," says Yasin Birgun, Şinasi's son and the cafe's manager. "The cheese is better and then it has the sausage ... It's always tastier."

Coffee Turco, which opened in December, serves other Turkish staples, like chocolate baklava and the serpme breakfast.

Yasin, whose family is Turkish, says his favorite is serpme, though most people will need a buddy to tackle the massive dish.

The breakfast spread includes a boiled egg, Turkish-style scrambled eggs, sujuk, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, feta, kashkaval, manuri ricotta, fresh mozzarella, labne yogurt, bread, pastries, a bagel, butter, jam and honey. Oh and a choice of orange juice, tea or coffee.

Yes, but: If that sounds like too much, you can also choose from a menu of smoothies and açaí bowls.

Or simply come for the Instagram-worthy flower wall.

Pro tip: Start with the mix toast if you're eating solo. Come back with reinforcements for serpme.