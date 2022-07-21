Orange Line evacuation is latest MBTA disaster

An MBTA Orange Line train caught fire Thursday morning, causing hundreds of passengers to evacuate along the tracks and one person to jump off a bridge into the Mystic River.

Driving the news: WCVB reported that smoke and flames were spotted billowing from the subway car as it was stopped on the Dana Bridge that separates the Assembly area in Somerville from the Wellington stop across the river in Medford.

An MBTA spokesperson said in a statement that a person jumped into the river to escape the train and was picked up by public safety personnel.

Social media posts showed how passengers crawled out windows to escape the smoking train.

What they're saying: "It's not the first time I've heard the train catch on fire either. It's awful, but it's kind of our daily life here in Boston taking the train," Nick Andreucci, who helped fellow passengers get out, told 7 News.

Details: According to the MBTA, the first car in the train started smoking at 6:45am.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said the fire started when a piece of train car came loose and struck the electrified third rail, according to CBS Boston.

The big picture: The Dana Bridge incident is just the latest in a series of safety problems that have plagued the aging MBTA.