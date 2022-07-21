Thanks to the new voting law, applications for mail-in ballots should be hitting your mailbox right about now.

Why it matters: You no longer have to choose between voting at a poll and work, school, child care or whatever else life throws at you.

The expanded voting options are especially helpful with a primary so close to Labor Day, Secretary of State Bill Galvin said in a recent press conference.

Dates to remember:

Aug. 27: The deadline to register to vote

Aug. 29: The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot

Aug. 27-Sept. 2: Early voting period

Sept. 6: Primary Election Day

What to know: People voting by mail should get their ballot in the mail within a few weeks, sometimes within just a few days, of submitting their applications.

The applications and the mail-in ballots come with prepaid postage, so don't worry about buying stamps.

Voters can also scan the signed application and email it to [email protected] .

. Return your mail-in ballot through the U.S. Postal Service, or put it at one of several drop boxes. (Boston officials plan to post their list of drop box and early voting locations soon on the city website.) Ballots won't be accepted after 8pm on Election Day.

Voting in person? Voters can cast their ballots early at any polling place within Boston between Aug. 27 and Sept. 2.

All early voting locations will be ADA-accessible, and will have AutoMark machines — electronic ballot markers designed to increase accessibility for voters with disabilities.

As always, you can vote on Election Day, between 7am and 8pm.

Be smart: Check here to make sure your address is accurate and, if necessary, to update your registration information.