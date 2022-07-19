A $52.7 billion state budget proposal is heading to Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's desk.

Driving the news: Lawmakers passed the proposal Monday night. The budget includes funding for child care centers, critical MBTA fixes and behavioral health.

The proposal passed 18 days into the new fiscal year. (The state has been operating on a temporary budget this month to buy lawmakers time.)

Why it matters: Legislators are spending your money, give or take some millions in federal funding. You deserve to know where it's going.

What makes a budget? Usually there are some key components that take up the bulk of state spending.

Nearly $19.5 billion in gross funding is set aside for MassHealth, which offers health coverage to about 2 million people.

$3.8 billion is going to the state's pension fund.

Nearly $1.5 billion is going to the state's "rainy day" fund, bringing its balance to a record $7.35 billion.

$6 billion is going to Chapter 70 education aid, which offers $60 in aid per public school student.

What's new: The Senate secured $250 million in funding to continue grants for early education and child care centers.

$266 million will fund the MBTA's efforts to fix critical safety hazards under orders from the Federal Transit Administration.

$110 million is set aside to extend the universal school meals program, since the federal program expired in June.

$20 million will be for behavioral health investments.

Plus: The budget sets the foundation for distributing long-awaited tax breaks to Bay Staters by creating a trust fund to hold the money.

Yes, but: The details of the tax breaks are in a separate set of bills — the House and Senate's economic development proposals.

The House passed its economic development package last week with more than $500 million in tax breaks for renters, seniors, parents and low-income workers.

The Senate's bill, which is up for a vote on Thursday, includes those same tax breaks with some differences.

The House wants the tax breaks to take effect in 2023, while the Senate wants to implement them for the 2022 tax year.

The House and Senate agree on raising the threshold for the estate tax to $2 million, but disagree on other aspects of the estate tax.

Reality check: Once the Senate passes its economic development bill, lawmakers have barely a week to reach an agreement and pass a final bill.

The bill would get to Baker so close to the end of the legislative session, they wouldn't have time to override any veto the governor makes.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are also negotiating deals on about a dozen other major bills before July 31.

The bottom line: Legislative leaders have crossed the budget off their to-do list, but they have other work to do before they can bring tax relief to residents.