Americans now have a three-digit number — 988 — to call to talk to crisis counselors about suicidal thoughts and other mental health crises.

What's happening: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline's new 988 hotline went live Saturday, forwarding callers to one of 200 call centers across the country, 24-7.

The NSPL number (1-800-273-8255) still exists, but won't be advertised as much.

In Massachusetts, callers will be connected to one of five nonprofit call centers, including Boston-based Samaritans.

Why it matters: The three-digit number will be far easier to remember, says Congressman Seth Moulton, who in 2019 introduced the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, which ultimately ushered in this change nationwide.

The rollout comes at a time when demand is high for mental health treatment.

Hospitals statewide reported receiving 514 behavioral health patients in the week ending July 11, per the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association.

What they're saying: "Something that I think is often misunderstood is that people don't want to die. They want the pain that they're in to stop, and they want to find a way to feel better," Kathy Marchi, CEO and president of Samaritans, tells Axios. "So they're reaching out to us for help with that."

Details: Callers will be connected to trained counselors, albeit not clinicians, who can offer emotional support. If someone needs additional resources, they can connect the caller to a local emergency services program, Kacy Maitland, chief clinical officer of Samaritans, tells Axios.

Counselors can help deescalate situations 90% of the time if a caller is at imminent risk to themself, she says. When a person has a plan to die by suicide and the calls aren't deescalated, counselors call 911.

Plus: The calls are entirely confidential.

Counselors can help callers struggling not only with suicidal thoughts, but also those with emotional distress, substance use disorder and other mental health issues.

Of note: For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, the state recommends using the online chat function.