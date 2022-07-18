5 great places to get chowder in Boston

There are plenty of places to get clam chowder in New England, but who stands out above the rest? Here are five terrific places for a bowl of chowder in Boston.

Why it stands out: You can have this award-winning chowder shipped to you for free.

Address: 80 Atlantic Ave.

Hours: Open daily 11:30am-10pm (bar open until 2am)

Photo courtesy of Boston Sail Loft

Why it stands out: This chowder was on the menu for six straight presidential inaugurations, from Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump.

Check out Boston-area locations and hours here.

Why it stands out: Ned Devine's has been awarded "Best Clam Chowder" three times by Boston Harborfest.

Address: 1 Faneuil Hall Marketplace

Hours: Noon-9pm Monday-Tuesday, 11:30am-10pm Wednesday, 11:30am-11pm Thursday, 11:30am-1:30am Friday, 11am-1:30am Saturday, 11am-10pm Sunday

Why it stands out: Row 34's chowder toppings include bacon, potato, celery and herbs. Jill Biden missed out when she visited last week.

Address: 383 Congress St.

Hours: 5-9pm Monday, 5-10pm Tuesday-Wednesday, 11:30am-10pm Thursday-Saturday, 11:30am-9pm Sunday

Photo courtesy of Row 34

Why it stands out: Not a fan of saltine crackers? Saltie Girl's chowder comes with fried clams as a crunchy garnish.

Address: 281 Dartmouth St.

Hours: 11am-10pm Monday-Thursday, 11am-11pm Friday-Saturday, 11am-9pm Sunday