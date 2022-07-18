15 mins ago - Food and Drink

5 great places to get chowder in Boston

Maxwell Millington
Photo courtesy of Legal Sea Foods

There are plenty of places to get clam chowder in New England, but who stands out above the rest? Here are five terrific places for a bowl of chowder in Boston.

1. The Boston Sail Loft

Why it stands out: You can have this award-winning chowder shipped to you for free.

Address: 80 Atlantic Ave.

Hours: Open daily 11:30am-10pm (bar open until 2am)

Photo courtesy of Boston Sail Loft
2. Legal Sea Foods

Why it stands out: This chowder was on the menu for six straight presidential inaugurations, from Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump.

  • Check out Boston-area locations and hours here.
3. Ned Devine's

Why it stands out: Ned Devine's has been awarded "Best Clam Chowder" three times by Boston Harborfest.

Address: 1 Faneuil Hall Marketplace

Hours: Noon-9pm Monday-Tuesday, 11:30am-10pm Wednesday, 11:30am-11pm Thursday, 11:30am-1:30am Friday, 11am-1:30am Saturday, 11am-10pm Sunday

4. Row 34

Why it stands out: Row 34's chowder toppings include bacon, potato, celery and herbs. Jill Biden missed out when she visited last week.

Address: 383 Congress St.

Hours: 5-9pm Monday, 5-10pm Tuesday-Wednesday, 11:30am-10pm Thursday-Saturday, 11:30am-9pm Sunday

Photo courtesy of Row 34
5. Saltie Girl

Why it stands out: Not a fan of saltine crackers? Saltie Girl's chowder comes with fried clams as a crunchy garnish.

Address: 281 Dartmouth St.

Hours: 11am-10pm Monday-Thursday, 11am-11pm Friday-Saturday, 11am-9pm Sunday

Photo courtesy of Saltie Girl
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Boston stories

No stories could be found

Bostonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more