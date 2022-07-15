The Mandarin Oriental is taking high-end massages to the next level with new CBD treatments.

What's happening: The luxury hotel chain launched four spa treatments at its Boston location in partnership with Cause + Medic, a Colorado-based hemp-derived CBD brand.

This is the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group's first U.S. location launching CBD spa treatments.

Why it matters: CBD can help ease pain and rejuvenate skin without the use of THC (the psychoactive compound in cannabis), says Jason Paluch, senior director of spa and wellness at the hotel.

State of play: Massages involving CBD products have become more popular in the health and beauty industry over the past decade, Paluch tells Axios.

"I would say in the last five years it has really taken off, which is why we wanted to move forward with this partnership," Paluch says.

Plus: Life is hard. Why not treat yourself with a swanky spa treatment?

Details: The Mandarin Oriental offers four 80-110-minute CBD massage treatments.

Three of the treatments cost $310 during the week and $340 on weekends.

The restorative massage uses CBD oil and essential oils of lavender, sage and acai.

Vitality massage is a deep-tissue massage with CBD oil and pain cream.

Tranquility wrap involves a full-body exfoliation with CBD coffee and Himalayan salt scrub and a rub of CBD oils and body butter, with scalp and foot massages while the client is cocooned in muslin sheets.

Plus: The holistic renewal ritual — a foot treatment that involves lavender dead sea salt and moor mud with CBD oil — costs $400 during the week and $440 on weekends.

Axios Boston caught a glimpse at what the treatments look like.

A massage therapist moves a dry brush over one of his client's legs, a technique that's supposed to help drain one's lymph nodes. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

The massage therapist dry-brushes both legs. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

The massage therapist applies Cause + Medic's CBD boreal forest mud mask to the woman's back. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

A massage therapist holds a bowl containing the mud mask. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

The Mandarin Oriental is selling Cause + Medic's mud mask, as well as the company's dead sea salt CBD and lavender bath soak. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios