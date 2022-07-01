Logan airport workers see first pay bump in years

Some workers at Logan International Airport will start seeing a raise in their hourly wages Friday, marking their first pay increase in two-and-a-half years.

Driving the news: Massport voted last month to boost the minimum wage for certain airport service workers to $16 an hour starting today and $17 an hour starting next year.

The quasi-public agency started making annual minimum wage increases in 2014, but froze them after the pandemic began.

Why it matters: The raise comes as labor shortages plague the air travel industry, contributing to major delays at Logan and other travel hubs.

These are the wheelchair attendants, cabin cleaners, gate security workers, drivers and more — the people who keep the airport running, as Amanda Torres-Price, spokesperson for the union 32BJ SEIU, explained to Axios.

Zoom in: "We need more money because Boston is very expensive," El Mustapha Lemghari, a wheelchair attendant represented by 32BJ SEIU, said in an interview with Axios.

Lemghari said the lack of pay increases has made it hard for him to save up to visit family in his native Morocco.

What they're saying: "Every industry is looking to hire more staff, and it is essential businesses that serve our airlines retain and attract new employees," said Massport board member Sean O'Brien in a statement on the agency's website.