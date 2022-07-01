The Back Bay's seemingly most exclusive bar fills up as soon as it opens at 6pm, with the waitlist packed in minutes — mostly because the venue only seats some 20 people at a time.

This bar's been open since April, but I stopped in for the first time earlier this month.

Why it matters: The hidden bar, named Hecate after the Greek goddess of magic and spells, adds a bit of intrigue to the popular shopping district.

The bartender serves complex yet balanced cocktails that are mixed with elderflower, Tropi-Cola and other less-common ingredients.

Yes, but: Getting there requires a keen eye. The entrance is in an alleyway off Gloucester Street, and the only clue is Hecate's logo, which features two keys, the sun and a crescent.

Know before you go: Hecate is open 6pm to 1am Wednesday through Saturday, and is first-come first-served, no standing room allowed.