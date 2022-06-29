14 mins ago - Things to Do
3 private pool rentals near Boston starting at $45.50
Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on the pool-sharing service Swimply.
How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb.
- To find a pool, plug in your location, and a list of options near you will pop up.
1. Tiki Hut & Pool
Stay cool even when you're not swimming with the large tiki hut by this aboveground pool.
- Location: Concord
- Cost: $45.50-$65 per hour for up to five guests ($5 per hour per guest after five guests)
- Number of guests: Up to 30
2. Heated backyard pool
Enjoy the heated pool and/or hot tub in this relaxing oasis with a water slide and playground nearby for the kids.
- Location: Wayland
- Cost: $58.50-$65 per hour for up to five guests ($8 per hour per guest after five guests)
- Number of guests: Up to 15
3. Private Saltwater Pool
This heated pool has five waterfalls and a 25-ft slide.
- Location: Tewksbury
- Cost: $100 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests)
- Number of guests: Up to 16
