3 private pool rentals near Boston starting at $45.50

This 55-gallon heated pool has a 25-ft water slide. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on the pool-sharing service Swimply.

How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb.

1. Tiki Hut & Pool

Stay cool even when you're not swimming with the large tiki hut by this aboveground pool.

  • Location: Concord
  • Cost: $45.50-$65 per hour for up to five guests ($5 per hour per guest after five guests)
  • Number of guests: Up to 30
Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
2. Heated backyard pool

Enjoy the heated pool and/or hot tub in this relaxing oasis with a water slide and playground nearby for the kids.

  • Location: Wayland
  • Cost: $58.50-$65 per hour for up to five guests ($8 per hour per guest after five guests)
  • Number of guests: Up to 15
Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
3. Private Saltwater Pool

This heated pool has five waterfalls and a 25-ft slide.

  • Location: Tewksbury
  • Cost: $100 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests)
  • Number of guests: Up to 16
Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
