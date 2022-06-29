3 private pool rentals near Boston starting at $45.50

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on the pool-sharing service Swimply.

How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb.

To find a pool, plug in your location, and a list of options near you will pop up.

Stay cool even when you're not swimming with the large tiki hut by this aboveground pool.

Location: Concord

Concord Cost: $45.50-$65 per hour for up to five guests ($5 per hour per guest after five guests)

$45.50-$65 per hour for up to five guests ($5 per hour per guest after five guests) Number of guests: Up to 30

Photo courtesy of Swimply.com

Photo courtesy of Swimply.com

Enjoy the heated pool and/or hot tub in this relaxing oasis with a water slide and playground nearby for the kids.

Location: Wayland

Wayland Cost: $58.50-$65 per hour for up to five guests ($8 per hour per guest after five guests)

$58.50-$65 per hour for up to five guests ($8 per hour per guest after five guests) Number of guests: Up to 15

Photo courtesy of Swimply.com

This heated pool has five waterfalls and a 25-ft slide.

Location: Tewksbury

Tewksbury Cost: $100 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests)

$100 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests) Number of guests: Up to 16