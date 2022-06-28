The roster for the 2022 Brockton Rox collegiate league baseball team has some familiar-sounding names: Manny Ramirez Jr., Pedro Martinez Jr., D'Angelo Ortiz, Kade Foulke and Jaden Sheffield.

They're all sons of former Major League greats who either played for or against the Red Sox.

The Future Collegiate Baseball League has eight teams around New England that play throughout the summer.

The intrigue: The Globe ran down the roster and found that though there's a lot of baseball DNA on the team, these young players aren't the all-stars their fathers were … yet.

Foulke (son of Keith), Ortiz (son of "Big Papi" David) and Ramirez Jr. just graduated high school, and will play for junior colleges in the fall.

Martinez Jr. is a backup infielder and outfielder at Lynn University in Florida.

Sheffield (son of Gary) goes to Georgetown, but only had 17 at bats as a freshman this year..

What they're saying: "I know I'll always be recognized as his son. But use my first name," Ortiz told the Globe.

When ESPN caught up with Ramirez Jr., he told sportswriter Joon Lee that the players' fathers insist they run the bases when they hit a home run instead of watching the ball go into the stands, as Ramirez Sr. was known to do.

"I'm just like, 'I'm trying to do what you guys used to do to the pitchers. I learned this from you. You used to pimp home runs,'" Ramirez Jr. said.

What's next: The Rox left the minor league Canadian-American Association of Professional Baseball 10 years ago, and have been bringing college-level players to Brockton's Campanelli Stadium ever since.