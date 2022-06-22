​​The life sciences talent pool in Greater Boston outshines the competition in other major U.S. cities, according to a report published earlier this month by the CBRE, an investment management firm.

Driving the news: The Boston/Cambridge area came out No. 1 in CBRE's ranking of life sciences clusters, based on cities' jobs, local wages, cost of living and other factors.

Cities were ranked based on how their scores compared to the national averages for these variables, with Boston/Cambridge getting the top score of 138.

San Francisco came in second with 129.8, followed by Washington, D.C. with 126.2, according to the CBRE report.

The Greater Boston and San Francisco Bay areas are the nation's largest life sciences clusters, but the report also highlighted several pockets of talent beyond the coasts, including Chicago, Denver/Boulder, Houston and Minneapolis/St. Paul.

Why it matters: Greater Boston's booming life sciences industry — which includes big names like Moderna, Biogen and Takeda Pharmaceuticals — has spurred economic growth and a wave of office-to-lab conversions.

The state is No. 1 in research and development investment per capita, according to the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center.

By the numbers: The Boston area is home to more than 33,000 workers in the life sciences field, according to CBRE, citing the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.