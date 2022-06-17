Copley Square pop-up plaza breathes new life into Back Bay

Steph here. I stopped by the pop-up pedestrian space on Copley Square earlier this week to see if people actually took advantage of the car-free street.

In the span of an hour, I found a drumming circle, backup dancers rollerblading for a music video and families playing Connect 4 on this strip of Dartmouth Street.

What's happening: The city has closed part of Dartmouth between Copley Square Park and the historic Boston Public Library for 10 days, as city officials study what a long-term street closure would look like.

As someone who doesn't drive much, I find the activity in the pop-up space refreshing, from people reading outside to salsa lessons, an NBA Finals watch party and Thursday's Donna Summer Disco Party, which celebrated the Grammy-winning Boston native.

The city plans to reopen Dartmouth to cars after Friday.

Yes, but: Closing down the street long-term also means motorists coming from the South End will have to find another way to get to the Back Bay.

Denzel Amoah, a graduate student at the Rhode Island School of Design, is working with city officials and his professor's firm, Providence-based Goode Landscape Studio, on the pilot program.

He told Axios some locals hate the idea of closing the street while others have told him they are "absolutely loving it and wanting to shut it down permanently."

The verdict: I'm on Team Shut It Down.