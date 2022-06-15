Massachusetts one of the friendliest states for LGBTQ businesses

​​Massachusetts is the third-friendliest state for LGBTQ-owned businesses and workers, according to a new report.

What's happening: Out Leadership's State LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index gave Massachusetts a score of 91.67, up 0.34 points from last year.

Why it matters: As more conservative states attract companies with business-oriented tax incentives, Massachusetts and other northeast states are trying to stay competitive by being more welcoming to a diverse workforce.

What they're saying: "When you combine that with the fact that there's an average of about 22,000 LGBT-owned businesses in Massachusetts, you have a perfect ecosystem to be able to be leaders in inclusion," Grace Moreno, executive director of the Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce, told Axios.

Details: The state received perfect 5-point scores in most categories, though it finished third overall, behind Connecticut and New York, because of some policy areas which Out Leadership thinks Beacon Hill could do better on.