3 must-try rooftop bars in Boston

Enjoy a drink with a view at these three spots as the weather heats up.

Details: This waterfront restaurant in Charlestown is known for dynamic views of the city skyline and harbor along with classic New England dishes.

Go when: You're trying to impress your out-of-town guests.

Address: 1 8th St.

Photo: courtesy of Pier 6 Boston Waterfront

Details: Located atop the The Envoy Hotel, Lookout is equipped with fire pits and cozy igloos, making it one of the best rooftop bars to visit year-round.

Food and drink: There's plenty of tasty options on their All-Day menu including churro fries, chorizo jalapeño poppers, bang bang boneless wings, and clam chowder.

Address: 70 Sleeper St.

Photo: courtesy of Lookout Rooftop & Bar

Details: Hang out by the pool and cool off with a frozen cocktail at The Colonnade's rooftop lounge.

Of note: Hotel guests are allowed access to the pool and bar daily, but the public only have access from Monday-Wednesday for a $60 fee.

Address: 120 Huntington Avenue