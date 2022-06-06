3 must-try rooftop bars in Boston
Enjoy a drink with a view at these three spots as the weather heats up.
1. Pier 6
Details: This waterfront restaurant in Charlestown is known for dynamic views of the city skyline and harbor along with classic New England dishes.
Go when: You're trying to impress your out-of-town guests.
Address: 1 8th St.
2. Lookout Rooftop & Bar
Details: Located atop the The Envoy Hotel, Lookout is equipped with fire pits and cozy igloos, making it one of the best rooftop bars to visit year-round.
Food and drink: There's plenty of tasty options on their All-Day menu including churro fries, chorizo jalapeño poppers, bang bang boneless wings, and clam chowder.
Address: 70 Sleeper St.
3. The Colonnade
Details: Hang out by the pool and cool off with a frozen cocktail at The Colonnade's rooftop lounge.
Of note: Hotel guests are allowed access to the pool and bar daily, but the public only have access from Monday-Wednesday for a $60 fee.
Address: 120 Huntington Avenue
