Massachusetts colleges see big decline in enrollment

Massachusetts has seen one of the sharpest drops in undergraduate enrollment nationwide since the pandemic started.

Why it matters: The Boston area has long been considered the nation's college capital, home to Harvard University, MIT, Boston University, Emerson College and other schools.

The continued drop in enrollment has stretched college budgets and prompted some schools to shut down, including Becker College in Foxboro.

Data: National Student Clearinghouse; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Details: The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center estimates enrollment has fallen by 11% in the Bay State since March 2020.

This spring alone, two-year colleges took the biggest hit with a nearly 10% drop in enrollment from spring 2021.

Other types of colleges, like private and public four-year schools, saw smaller, single-digit declines.

The big picture: The full impact on higher education remains unclear. NSC notes that at least one large private, four-year university had inconsistent data over multiple years, making it harder to nail down enrollment estimates.