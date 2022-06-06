Jun 6, 2022 - Things to Do

8 cool Airbnbs within 4 hours of Boston, including a treehouse

Maxwell Millington
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb

Look no further for your New England staycation. Here are eight Airbnb escapes, all under four hours driving distance from Boston.

Of note: The costs per night are for a week-long stay.

1. Bayside Luxury Home

This sizable luxury home includes an office, exercise room, and stunning views of the city, marina and ocean.

  • Location: Quincy, MA
  • Features: Beach access, free parking, fire pit, washer/dryer in-unit.
  • Space: 8 guests, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
  • Cost: $1,050+ per night
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
2. Chalet in the Berkshires

This spacious home in the Berkshires is the quintessential relaxation getaway.

  • Location: Berkshires, MA
  • Features: Three balconies, stone fireplace, free parking on site.
  • Space: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
  • Cost: $270+ per night
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
3. Waterfront Penthouse

Come for the exposed brick and stay for the rooftop deck that provides views of the harbor and city.

  • Location: Portland, ME
  • Features: Free parking, heated bathroom floors, washer/dryer in-unit.
  • Space: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
  • Cost: $550+ per night
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
4. Remodeled Cabin

This completely renovated cabin has so many windows you can enjoy the glorious nature Vermont has to offer without stepping outside.

  • Location: Stowe, VT
  • Features: Glass wall bedroom, outdoor shower, bidet, fire pit, free parking.
  • Space: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
  • Cost: $475+ per night
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
5. Lavish Apartment

This luxury suite inside of a gothic-style victorian mansion is in an ideal location to allow guests to explore downtown Providence on foot.

  • Location: Providence, RI
  • Features: Free parking, TV/WiFi, sofa bed
  • Space: 4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
  • Cost: $259+ per night
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
6. Saco River A-Frame

With a river in the backyard and the mountains all around, this A-frame cabin is a great rental for any season.

  • Location: White Mountains, Bartlett, NH
  • Features: Free parking, fireplace, BBQ grill, fire pit.
  • Space: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
  • Cost: $692+ per night
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
7. Canopy Treehouse

This tiny home in the trees has plenty for a delightful stay including a full kitchen and bathroom, two queen beds, a balcony, and hot tub.

  • Location: Sanford, ME
  • Features: Hot tub, Wifi, fireplace, electric car charger, lake access.
  • Space: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
  • Cost: $425+ per night
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
8. Cottage in Pawtuxet

This newly renovated cottage is just a 2 minute walk to the historic village shops, restaurants, coffee, and more.

  • Location: Cranston, RI
  • Features: Waterfront, free parking, private deck.
  • Space: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
  • Cost: $289+ per night
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Boston stories

No stories could be found

Bostonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more