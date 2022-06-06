8 cool Airbnbs within 4 hours of Boston, including a treehouse

Look no further for your New England staycation. Here are eight Airbnb escapes, all under four hours driving distance from Boston.

Of note: The costs per night are for a week-long stay.

This sizable luxury home includes an office, exercise room, and stunning views of the city, marina and ocean.

Location: Quincy, MA

Location: Quincy, MA

Features: Beach access, free parking, fire pit, washer/dryer in-unit.

Space: 8 guests, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

8 guests, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms Cost: $1,050+ per night

This spacious home in the Berkshires is the quintessential relaxation getaway.

Location: Berkshires, MA

Features: Three balconies, stone fireplace, free parking on site.

Space: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Cost: $270+ per night

Come for the exposed brick and stay for the rooftop deck that provides views of the harbor and city.

Location: Portland, ME

Features: Free parking, heated bathroom floors, washer/dryer in-unit.

Space: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Cost: $550+ per night

This completely renovated cabin has so many windows you can enjoy the glorious nature Vermont has to offer without stepping outside.

Location: Stowe, VT

Features: Glass wall bedroom, outdoor shower, bidet, fire pit, free parking.

Space: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms Cost: $475+ per night

This luxury suite inside of a gothic-style victorian mansion is in an ideal location to allow guests to explore downtown Providence on foot.

Location: Providence, RI

Features: Free parking, TV/WiFi, sofa bed

Space: 4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Cost: $259+ per night

With a river in the backyard and the mountains all around, this A-frame cabin is a great rental for any season.

Location: White Mountains, Bartlett, NH

Features: Free parking, fireplace, BBQ grill, fire pit.

Space: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms Cost: $692+ per night

This tiny home in the trees has plenty for a delightful stay including a full kitchen and bathroom, two queen beds, a balcony, and hot tub.

Location: Sanford, ME

Features: Hot tub, Wifi, fireplace, electric car charger, lake access.

Space: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom Cost: $425+ per night

This newly renovated cottage is just a 2 minute walk to the historic village shops, restaurants, coffee, and more.

Location: Cranston, RI

Features: Waterfront, free parking, private deck.

Space: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Cost: $289+ per night

