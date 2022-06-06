8 cool Airbnbs within 4 hours of Boston, including a treehouse
Look no further for your New England staycation. Here are eight Airbnb escapes, all under four hours driving distance from Boston.
Of note: The costs per night are for a week-long stay.
1. Bayside Luxury Home
This sizable luxury home includes an office, exercise room, and stunning views of the city, marina and ocean.
- Location: Quincy, MA
- Features: Beach access, free parking, fire pit, washer/dryer in-unit.
- Space: 8 guests, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Cost: $1,050+ per night
2. Chalet in the Berkshires
This spacious home in the Berkshires is the quintessential relaxation getaway.
- Location: Berkshires, MA
- Features: Three balconies, stone fireplace, free parking on site.
- Space: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Cost: $270+ per night
3. Waterfront Penthouse
Come for the exposed brick and stay for the rooftop deck that provides views of the harbor and city.
- Location: Portland, ME
- Features: Free parking, heated bathroom floors, washer/dryer in-unit.
- Space: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Cost: $550+ per night
4. Remodeled Cabin
This completely renovated cabin has so many windows you can enjoy the glorious nature Vermont has to offer without stepping outside.
- Location: Stowe, VT
- Features: Glass wall bedroom, outdoor shower, bidet, fire pit, free parking.
- Space: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Cost: $475+ per night
5. Lavish Apartment
This luxury suite inside of a gothic-style victorian mansion is in an ideal location to allow guests to explore downtown Providence on foot.
- Location: Providence, RI
- Features: Free parking, TV/WiFi, sofa bed
- Space: 4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Cost: $259+ per night
6. Saco River A-Frame
With a river in the backyard and the mountains all around, this A-frame cabin is a great rental for any season.
- Location: White Mountains, Bartlett, NH
- Features: Free parking, fireplace, BBQ grill, fire pit.
- Space: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Cost: $692+ per night
7. Canopy Treehouse
This tiny home in the trees has plenty for a delightful stay including a full kitchen and bathroom, two queen beds, a balcony, and hot tub.
- Location: Sanford, ME
- Features: Hot tub, Wifi, fireplace, electric car charger, lake access.
- Space: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Cost: $425+ per night
8. Cottage in Pawtuxet
This newly renovated cottage is just a 2 minute walk to the historic village shops, restaurants, coffee, and more.
- Location: Cranston, RI
- Features: Waterfront, free parking, private deck.
- Space: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Cost: $289+ per night
