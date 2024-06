Share on email (opens in new window)

There are plenty of places to play pickleball in the Austin area. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The rise in pickleball's popularity hasn't slowed down. Driving the news: Local companies have created trendy gear for the sport, restaurants and bars are building courts, and the Austin area has seen a surge in private pickleball clubs.

Plus, Austin is home to Major League Pickleball's Texas Ranchers.

By the numbers: Austin had 4.7 pickleball courts per 100,000 people at the time of a 2023 analysis by Trust for Public Land, a pro-parks nonprofit.

Grab a paddle and a friend. We've got you covered with options for spots to play pickleball around Austin.

1. City courts: The city of Austin has plenty of public courts, but keep in mind that many are multi-use, so you'll need to share with tennis players.

Beverly S. Sheffield Northwest District Park, Dick Nichols District Park, Little Zilker Neighborhood Park and Rosewood Neighborhood Park are among the city parks with free, multi-purpose courts.

2. Austin High Tennis Center: These high school courts are free and open to the public when not reserved for school use thanks to an agreement with the city and Austin ISD.

3. Austin Tennis and Pickleball Center: You can reserve a court online or by calling the center up to two days in advance.

4. Dreamland: The Dripping Springs venue has 16 dedicated pickleball courts, which can be reserved online.