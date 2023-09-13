An exclusive pickleball club wants to combine country club nostalgia with the increasingly popular sport.

What's happening: The new members-only Other Racquet Social Club opens on Friday at 2717 Manor Road with three tournament-regulation pickleball courts paired with full-service cabanas, a clubhouse and a private dining room.

Why it matters: Pickleball has become one of the fastest-growing sports in America and cities can't build courts fast enough.

Details: Founding memberships of the social club start at a one-time rate of $2,500 and members can bring an unlimited number of guests to the 30,000-square-foot space.

A future 20,000-square-foot expansion will be open to the public, including food trucks parked onsite from NADC Burger and B Cooper Barbecue, according to designer Pursuit Concepts.

What they're saying: "We wanted to create something that doesn't quite exist yet in Austin," Matt Wolski, principal of the firm. "Instead of retrofitting an existing space for the concept, we [had] the unique opportunity to design the entire space from the court out."

Zoom in: A growing number of pickleball courts have been constructed around Austin and investors are pouring their dollars into the sport.

Austin-based organization Major League Pickleball now has 24 teams with celebrity owners and many of the players train at one of Dreamland's 16 courts in Dripping Springs.

What's next: The club opens Friday and will be open for members from 7am to 11pm, seven days a week.