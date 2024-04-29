1 map of unrest to go

2 hours ago - News

College campuses with reported encampments or sit-ins related to the war in Gaza
Data: Axios research; Note: Universities with joint encampments reported separately; Locations approximated for clarity; Map: Kavya Beheraj, Tory Lysik and Will Chase/Axios

At least 800 people have been arrested at pro-Palestinian protests on at least 16 college campuses across the U.S. in just over a week.

Zoom in: All charges have been dropped against the 57 people arrested in connection to Wednesday's pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Texas.

  • The Travis County attorney's office, which handles misdemeanor cases, said all 57 arrests, which were all criminal trespassing charges, lacked probable cause, per the American-Statesman.
