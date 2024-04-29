1 map of unrest to go
At least 800 people have been arrested at pro-Palestinian protests on at least 16 college campuses across the U.S. in just over a week.
Zoom in: All charges have been dropped against the 57 people arrested in connection to Wednesday's pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Texas.
- The Travis County attorney's office, which handles misdemeanor cases, said all 57 arrests, which were all criminal trespassing charges, lacked probable cause, per the American-Statesman.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more