1 map of unrest to go

Data: Axios research; Note: Universities with joint encampments reported separately; Locations approximated for clarity; Map: Kavya Beheraj, Tory Lysik and Will Chase/Axios

At least 800 people have been arrested at pro-Palestinian protests on at least 16 college campuses across the U.S. in just over a week.

The map above doesn't include arrests made on at least four more campuses on Saturday.

Zoom in: All charges have been dropped against the 57 people arrested in connection to Wednesday's pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Texas.