Back up the Brinks truck — University of Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian is about to make some major bank.

The big picture: Sarkisian's base salary is already $5.6 million this year — but he has primo leverage for a big pay hike.

In his third season at UT he led the Longhorns to the brink of the national championship game and a 12-2 record, reviving a moribund program that for so long has been the marketing and fundraising engine of the university.

And he has shown himself adept at recruiting and retaining players in the brave new world of college football, in which transfer portals and name-image-likeness deals are as key to building rosters as relationships with high school coaches.

Plus: The retirement of Nick Saban from the University of Alabama means UT will doubly want to shower money on Sarkisian to make sure he stays put.

Sarkisian served as offensive coordinator at Alabama briefly in 2017 and again in 2019 and 2020.

By the numbers: As of early this past season, Sarkisian's base salary ranked him 30th in the country among head football coaches.

It also was less than 12 coaches in the Southeastern Conference, the league Texas will join July 1.

Of note: Sarkisian, who has three years left on his contract, has received $300,000 in incentive bonuses to bring his current pay to $5.9 million.

Flashback: After the UT Longhorns men's basketball team reached the Elite Eight in March, head coach Rodney Terry was awarded a five-year, $15.3 million contract.

What they're saying: "I believe Sarkisian would say no to any interest from Tide athletic director Greg Byrne … because he has less scrutiny at Texas, lives in a better city than Tuscaloosa and is rebuilding a proud and storied program instead of just adding on to Saban's glory," longtime columnist Kirk Bohls noted in the Statesman.

The bottom line: Don't be surprised if Sarkisian's new salary tops $10 million.

Recently canned Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher was pulling down a shade over $9 million — and he never led the Aggies to the College Football Playoff.

Befitting college football's top coach, Saban had the nation's highest base salary, at $11.4 million.

By the way: Don't shed a tear for Fisher. His buyout tops $76 million, including annual payments of $7.2 million through 2031.

What's next: The University of Texas System Board of Regents' next scheduled meeting is Feb. 21 and 22 — but it could call a special board meeting sooner to ink contract terms.