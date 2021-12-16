UT football's very good day

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The University of Texas Longhorns football team got much-needed good news Wednesday, as a star group of high schoolers signed on to play in Austin.

Driving the news: Once the dust settled after a flurry of signing day activity, Texas held the fifth-ranked recruitment class in the country, per 247Sports.

Among the highly rated offensive and defensive linemen who have signed with the Longhorns are Westlake High School's 6'4", 296-pound offensive tackle Connor Robertson and the school's 6'7", 225-pound defensive end Ethan Burke.

"It's no secret that we like big humans," offensive line coach Kyle Flood said earlier this year.

The commitments come as UT boosters have pledged big money to paying student-athletes for sponsorship deals.

Between the lines: Earlier this month, Horns with Heart, a new nonprofit, announced its plan to pay every University of Texas offensive lineman $50,000 each per year.

Dubbed "The Pancake Factory," the program will compensate the student-athletes for their names, images or likenesses in exchange for making charitable appearances.

A "pancake block" describes a play by an offensive lineman that leaves a defensive player flat on his back.

What they're saying: "The ​​intent is to make everyone's life happy on the offensive line," Rick Vasquez, who helped launch The Pancake Factory, tells Axios.

He said the program makes it "extremely attractive" for potential recruits to attend UT — but is designed to stop short of an "inducement," which would violate the law.

Next fall, the offensive linemen are likely to protect Quinn Ewers, the much-heralded former Ohio State quarterback, who said over the weekend he's transferring to UT.

The bottom line: After a rough first season that saw his team finish with a losing record, UT head football coach Steve Sarkisian had to have a splashy signing day.