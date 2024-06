Share on email (opens in new window)

Taylor Swift performs in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Nov. 24. Photo: Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Austin music lovers listened to a lot of Taylor Swift and Drake on Spotify this year. What's happening: Spotify Wrapped dropped Wednesday, naming Taylor Swift as the most-streamed artist globally in 2023.

Zoom in: The pop queen also topped the list in Austin this year, and Drake and Peso Pluma rounded out the top three.

Here's Austin's most-played music of 2023:

Top artists:

Top songs:

Go deeper: Users of the streaming service can check out their own year-in-review stats on the app.