This has been the year of Taylor Swift and there's a good chance 2024 will be, too. Driving the news: Swift continues to grab headlines after earning six Grammy nominations and dating NFL star Travis Kelce.

Why it matters: She is having one of the biggest years in pop music history and doesn't show any signs of slowing down.

State of grace: Swift's Grammy nominations in prestigious categories like Album, Song and Record of the Year will put her center stage at one of the biggest music events of the year.

If the Grammys aren't enough, Swift could find herself in Las Vegas on Feb. 11 for Super Bowl LVIII. Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs are the odds-on favorite to make the big game.

Yes, but: Is there such a thing as too much Taylor?

An October survey from Yahoo News and YouGov showed that 55% of respondents felt the media's coverage of Swift and Kelce was "too much."

Quick take: Swift could stand to take a break from mainstream media in 2024, given how prolific the past few years have been.

She's released eight albums since 2019, including four re-recorded "Taylor's Version" projects.

Between the lines: Overexposure is something Swift has been mindful of in the past. She took a two-year "breather" following her "1989" album cycle in 2014.

"At a certain point they're going to get a little sick of hearing about me," Swift told Vogue in 2015. "So, then I'll need to go away for a while and then depending on my gauge on how sick of me they are I'll decide when to put out the next album."

What's next: The Eras Tour is sold out through its scheduled end date in December 2024.