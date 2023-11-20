Skip to main content
Nov 20, 2023 - Business

Taylor is dominating 2023. Next up: 2024

Taylor Swift smiles with her arm up in the air on stage.

Taylor Swift is conquering the world. Photo: Marcelo Endelli/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

This has been the year of Taylor Swift and there's a good chance 2024 will be, too.

Driving the news: Swift continues to grab headlines after earning six Grammy nominations and dating NFL star Travis Kelce.

Why it matters: She is having one of the biggest years in pop music history and doesn't show any signs of slowing down.

State of grace: Swift's Grammy nominations in prestigious categories like Album, Song and Record of the Year will put her center stage at one of the biggest music events of the year.

  • If the Grammys aren't enough, Swift could find herself in Las Vegas on Feb. 11 for Super Bowl LVIII. Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs are the odds-on favorite to make the big game.

Yes, but: Is there such a thing as too much Taylor?

  • An October survey from Yahoo News and YouGov showed that 55% of respondents felt the media's coverage of Swift and Kelce was "too much."

Quick take: Swift could stand to take a break from mainstream media in 2024, given how prolific the past few years have been.

  • She's released eight albums since 2019, including four re-recorded "Taylor's Version" projects.

Between the lines: Overexposure is something Swift has been mindful of in the past. She took a two-year "breather" following her "1989" album cycle in 2014.

  • "At a certain point they're going to get a little sick of hearing about me," Swift told Vogue in 2015. "So, then I'll need to go away for a while and then depending on my gauge on how sick of me they are I'll decide when to put out the next album."

What's next: The Eras Tour is sold out through its scheduled end date in December 2024.

