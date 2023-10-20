Share on email (opens in new window)

Austin FC coach Josh Wolff gestures to his players at a match in March. Photo: Omar Vega/Getty Images

Austin FC's season ends Saturday — and the final game can't come fast enough for a team limping into the offseason.

The big picture: The 2023 campaign has been a huge disappointment.

Catch up quick: After a hugely successful 2022 that saw the squad reach the MLS Western Conference finals, this year's edition, with 10 wins to 15 losses and 8 draws, isn't even making the playoffs.

The Verde and Black has won just one game since July 15.

Austin FC's last game will be at the San Jose Quakes at 8pm Saturday.

What they're saying: "If disaster is too strong a word, it's only slightly too strong," Landon Cotham, co-host of the Moontower Soccer podcast, tells Axios.

The season "felt like a gentle letdown," he says. "We always thought we could come back, and we never did."

What went wrong: Key departures, injuries to leading players, uninspired play.

A critical defender returned to Norway just before the season began for family reasons

Another defender, Julio Cascante, suffered an injury

Midfielder Alex Ring was forced to play out of position, on the back line

Sebastián Driussi, a goal-scoring phenom last year, was hit-and-miss this campaign.

By the numbers: Driussi scored 22 goals in 34 games last season.

This year he has 11 goals in 27 games.

Between the lines: Controversy in the team's front office back in January had led to a stagnant offseason, with little activity in the way of refreshing the team.

Austin FC sporting director Claudio Reyna resigned after he was embroiled in a controversy involving his son Gio Reyna and U.S. men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter.

The intrigue: Despite the poor results, Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff got an end-of-season endorsement by the current sporting director, Rodolfo Borrell.

One of the squad's most promising players is 18-year-old midfielder Owen Wolff, the coach's son.

"Most coaches would not and have not survived seasons this bad," says Cotham. "He's trying to play a very ambitious style of soccer" — possession-based, field-stretching and opportunistic — "with a team that's not good enough to play it."

What's next: Austin FC announced this month the hiring of five new full-time scouts stationed in Europe and South America.

"Identifying global and national talent is an essential ingredient to achieving long-term success," Borrell said in a statement.

What we're watching: If Borrell can reach into his Rolodex — he has trained players at Manchester City, Liverpool and Barcelona — to bring undervalued talent to Austin.