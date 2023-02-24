Just three months after Austin FC played in the Western Conference Finals — making it to the Final Four of Major League Soccer — the team will kick off its third season on Saturday at Q2 Stadium.

Driving the news: The Verde and Black play expansion team St. Louis City FC at 7:30pm.

The game is sold out but tickets are available on the secondary market.

Why it matters: Austin's only major league professional sports team was an instant box office success — selling out every game — and in its second season, it was a surprise success on the field.

Catch up quick: The offseason offered plenty of drama, with Claudio Reyna resigning as sporting director after he was embroiled in a controversy involving his son Gio Reyna and former U.S. men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter.

What's new: The club signed star attacking midfielder Sebastián Driussi to a contract extension through the 2025 season, with an option for 2026, and brought in several new players.

Among the biggest names: 31-year-old forward Gyasi Zardes, once a regular on the U.S. men's national team.

Another newcomer, Will Bruin, a veteran forward acquired from the Seattle Sounders, will join Zardes and returning players Driussi, Maxi Urruti and Diego Fagúndez as the biggest goal scoring threats.

New arrivals will shore up the defense: center back Leo Väisänen, left back Adam Lundkvist and center back Amro Tarek.

Yes, but: The team has lost defender Ruben Gabrielsen, who returned to his native Norway reportedly for personal reasons, and fan favorite Moussa Djitté, a striker who is on loan to AC Ajaccio, a Corsican team in the French Ligue 1.

Off the field: Austin FC's matches will be streamed exclusively on the Apple TV app starting this season.

The bottom line: Success brings sky-high expectations for Austin FC's third campaign.