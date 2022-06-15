Austin FC games to air on Apple TV

All Major League Soccer games — including Austin FC's — will be streamed exclusively via the Apple TV app starting in 2023, the league and Apple announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: Live sports are one of traditional TV's last big draws, but deals like this one are making it easier than ever for sports fans to cut the cord.

By the numbers: It's a 10-year, $2.5 billion deal, The Athletic reports.

What they're saying: "Having it all in one place without blackouts will be great," Austin FC season-ticket holder Jacob S. tells Axios.