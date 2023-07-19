16 mins ago - News

The future of Austin's Oak Hill highway project

Asher Price
illustration of cars driving down a split road

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

We're launching an occasional look at planned and ongoing road projects around Austin.

Why it matters: We all have somewhere to get to, and the seemingly inexorable expansion of highways speaks to our city sprawl.

Plus: The construction can be noisy for neighbors — jackhammering, anyone? — and confusing for drivers to navigate, what with all those squiggly painted lane changes and narrow shoulders.

Between the lines: Previously, we've written about the future of I-35, the lightning rod of Central Texas highway projects.

In this edition, we look at the Oak Hill Parkway in southwest Austin.

A schematic map of the Oak Hill project. Courtesy of TxDOT.

Details: The Texas Department of Transportation is building as many as six U.S. 290 lanes and adding frontage roads and flyovers at U.S. 290 to Texas 71 at a cost of $674 million. Also included in the project, which broke ground in 2021:

  • An overpass for U.S. 290 over William Cannon Drive.
  • New intersections where U.S. 290 meets Convict Hill Road, RM 1826, Scenic Brook Drive and Circle Drive (South View Road).
  • Roughly 15 miles of bike paths and sidewalks.

The big picture: The "Y" in Oak Hill reached capacity in 1995, per TxDOT, and the population kept expanding, leading to congestion that can back up for miles.

  • As with most roadway expansion projects, TxDOT officials say Oak Hill is an unreliable route for transit and emergency vehicles.

Flashback: Local environmentalists tried unsuccessfully to stop the project, arguing in federal court that the state had failed to adequately consider the environmental ramifications of the project — another theme of the grappling over road projects.

When will it all end: 2026, per TxDOT.

