We're launching an occasional look at planned and ongoing road projects around Austin.

Why it matters: We all have somewhere to get to, and the seemingly inexorable expansion of highways speaks to our city sprawl.

As well as to the clout of engineers and the national love of concrete.

Plus: The construction can be noisy for neighbors — jackhammering, anyone? — and confusing for drivers to navigate, what with all those squiggly painted lane changes and narrow shoulders.

Between the lines: Previously, we've written about the future of I-35, the lightning rod of Central Texas highway projects.

In this edition, we look at the Oak Hill Parkway in southwest Austin.

A schematic map of the Oak Hill project. Courtesy of TxDOT.

Details: The Texas Department of Transportation is building as many as six U.S. 290 lanes and adding frontage roads and flyovers at U.S. 290 to Texas 71 at a cost of $674 million. Also included in the project, which broke ground in 2021:

An overpass for U.S. 290 over William Cannon Drive.

New intersections where U.S. 290 meets Convict Hill Road, RM 1826, Scenic Brook Drive and Circle Drive (South View Road).

Roughly 15 miles of bike paths and sidewalks.

The big picture: The "Y" in Oak Hill reached capacity in 1995, per TxDOT, and the population kept expanding, leading to congestion that can back up for miles.

As with most roadway expansion projects, TxDOT officials say Oak Hill is an unreliable route for transit and emergency vehicles.

Flashback: Local environmentalists tried unsuccessfully to stop the project, arguing in federal court that the state had failed to adequately consider the environmental ramifications of the project — another theme of the grappling over road projects.

"The proposed highway remains too big, too expensive, and too destructive for the community and the environment," Brian Zabcik, a Save Barton Creek Association member and a plaintiff in the federal case, said in 2021, per Community Impact.

Environmentalists had argued the project would pollute the Barton Springs portion of the Edwards Aquifer — and rob it of water.

When will it all end: 2026, per TxDOT.