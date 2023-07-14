"Barbie" movie takes over Austin

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Margot Robbie attends the "Barbie" European premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12 in London, England. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Good luck finding tickets for the opening weekend of "Barbie."

What's happening: Local theaters across Austin are selling tickets fast ahead of the movie's July 21 debut.

We took a look at showtimes for next weekend — including Thursday screenings ahead of the official opening — and while there are still available seats for less popular times, many Alamo Drafthouse locations have nearly sold out.

Plus, tickets for Alamo Drafthouse's special events, including a Barbie brunch, a pajama party and a "Barbiecore" dress-up screening have all been scooped up.

Why it matters: "Barbie," directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has been hyped up as the movie of the summer, and the Barbiecore aesthetic is taking over local restaurants and bars ahead of its premiere.

Between the lines: The Barbie PR and marketing teams have been working overtime to make it feel like we are living in a Barbie world, writes Axios' Eleanor Hawkins.

In the lead-up to the release of the new Barbie movie, the Mattel and Warner Bros. Discovery teams have generated Barbie-mania through social media campaigns, experiential marketing and brand partnerships.

"Many people are agreeing that this will be the cultural event of the summer, if not the year," says Lisa McKnight, Mattel's global head of Barbie and dolls portfolio. "Barbie has never been more relevant. We are the No. 1 doll property in the world."

Zoom in: Beyond theaters, Barbie-mania has reached local bars, restaurants and beyond.

Jo's Coffee shop is partnering with Warner Bros. to update their iconic "I love you so much" mural at 10am Friday to add a message from Ken to Barbie. The temporary mural will be up through July 17, and Jo's also will offer a pink drink — strawberry coconut lemonade — ahead of the premiere.

Austin-based dating app Bumble announced this week that users will be able to see Barbies and Kens on the app, giving advice and cheering users on when they swipe on a match.

Austin jeweler Kendra Scott announced a Barbie collection, featuring pink necklaces, earrings and bracelets.

Local record store End of an Ear will host an early listening party of "Barbie the Album" on July 18.

And you can find themed cocktails at bars such as Lefty's Brick Bar and Las Bis.

Dig deeper: Barbie's sociocultural meaning in 2023