The cost of protecting a book ban continues to tick up in rural Llano County, northwest of Austin, per records obtained by Axios.

Catch up quick: A group of residents in Llano County sued county officials in April 2022 over what the residents described in legal briefs as a violation of First Amendment rights after the officials removed books from libraries.

Between the lines: Many of the books targeted were written by Latino or Black authors or have LGBTQ+ themes.

The 15-odd books taken out of circulation — and since returned by an Austin judge's order — ranged from "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent" by Isabel Wilkerson to "In the Night Kitchen" by Maurice Sendak.

A county commissioner also had ordered the head librarian to get rid of any copies of the coming-of-age novel "Lawn Boy" and the graphic novel-style memoir "Gender Queer" — available at the time to readers through the online book-borrowing service the county was using.

Flashback: The purging of books was sparked by conservative activists in November 2021 warning county commissioners of "pornographic filth" in the libraries, per emails obtained by Axios.

By the end of 2021, the all-Republican county commissioner's court voted to suspend the library's online book-borrowing system — thus cutting off access to titles that might not be physically on Llano library shelves — and ordered the libraries closed for three days to review the book holdings.

Plus, county commissioners appointed some of the activists to the county library advisory board.

State of play: County officials aiming to overturn an Austin judge's order in March that Llano County officials return to public library shelves the books that they had removed defended the ban in a hearing before a 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel this month.

One of the judges said of the books "Gender Queer" and "Lawn Boy," "if they don't meet the definition of pornography, I don't know what does."

Publishers and library associations had submitted briefs supporting the claims of the residents suing the county.

By the numbers: The county has now paid attorney Jonathan Mitchell $184,240.

Mitchell, who did not reply to an Axios interview request, conceived of the 2021 Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks — and empowers private citizens to bring lawsuits against those who violate it.

The plaintiffs are represented pro bono by attorneys from Wittliff Cutter in Austin and a San Francisco firm.

Details: Mitchell's rate is $450 per hour, and the total fees paid to his firm include airline, hotel, meal and taxi expenses, per the documents obtained by Axios through a public information request.

Between the lines: A year ago, county commissioners budgeted $150,000 in legal fees for the library fight.

Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham, the county's chief elected official, did not return an interview request — nor did the county attorney or county treasurer.

Cunningham previously told Axios that Llano County "is committed to continuing to provide excellent public library services consistent with community needs and standards."

What we're watching: If the Llano County case makes its way to the U.S. Supreme Court.