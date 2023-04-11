Officials in a Central Texas county are gearing up to close public libraries after a federal judge in Austin ordered them to return banned books to shelves.

Driving the news: Elected commissioners of rural Llano County, a little over an hour's drive northwest of Austin, are convening a special meeting Wednesday about whether to "continue or cease operations of the current physical Llano County Library System," per the posted meeting notice.

The county, with a population of 21,000 people, operates three libraries, with nine full or part-time employees, not including the library director.

The big picture: The move would be a sharp escalation in the nation's ongoing book wars, which themselves are a crucible for battles about the teaching of LGBTQ+ issues and race.

Catch up quick: Addressing an ongoing book ban lawsuit brought last year by county residents, who allege a "literary witch hunt," U.S. Judge Robert Pitman in a preliminary injunction in late March ordered Llano County officials to return at least a dozen books to library shelves that had been removed in 2021.

The books include "In the Night Kitchen" by Maurice Sendak, "Freddie the Farting Snowman," by Jane Bexley, "It's Perfectly Normal: Changing Bodies, Growing Up, Sex and Sexual Health" by Robie Harris, and a history book about the KKK.

At least two librarians have either been fired or resigned in protest over the book ban.

Between the lines: "Llano County leaders are amazing!!" Bonnie Wallace, the vice-chair of the county Library Advisory Board, wrote in a text, obtained by Axios, to a fellow conservative activist in February.

Referring to County Judge Ron Cunningham, the chief elected official in the county, she wrote: "The judge had said, if we lose the injunction, he will CLOSE the library because he WILL NOT put the porn back into the kid's section! Very courageous! Keep praying!"

Functionally the county equivalent to a mayor, the judge presides over the commissioners court, which takes up the issue of whether to close the libraries on Wednesday.

Flashback: We previously reported how Wallace, a realtor, in 2021 alerted Llano County commissioners about "pornographic filth" in their libraries, with a list of 60 books.

Wallace was then appointed to the Library Advisory Board as part of a conservative takeover of the Llano County library system.

Of note: Neither Wallace nor Cunningham responded to Axios interview requests.

"The county is now considering whether to close its libraries in response to the Court's order, as it cannot continue to expose its librarians and county officials to lawsuits whenever a disgruntled library patron disagrees with a selection or weeding decision," Jonathan Mitchell, an attorney for the county, wrote in a Tuesday court filing that calls the preliminary injunction "overboard."

The other side: "It's a horrible, horrible thing to close a library," Leila Green Little, a plaintiff in the lawsuit, tells Axios. "It's not just three buildings filled with books. … They are places that provide Christmas presents for needy children during the holidays, books and community for mothers and their young children and gathering places for older people."